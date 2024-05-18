Claiming it’s territory

New hi-tech Ford SUV unveiled in Francistown

NMI Ford Francistown unveiled a first of its kind, and newest member of the Ford family, Ford Territory SUV to car enthusiasts on Wednesday evening.

In an intimate session at the Ford Dealership in the second Capital the state of the art and sleek stole the evening with its imposing and state of the art features.

The Ford Territory was first unveiled in Gaborone, a fortnight ago.

Welcoming the car lovers to the launch, Francistown Office Sales Manager Bugalo Makhetho indicated that the launch marks a significant milestone in their journey, embodying years of dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“This is not just a car; it is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our vision for the future of mobility.

From its sleek design and state-of-the-art technology to its unparalleled performance and eco-friendly features, this vehicle is crafted to deliver an exceptional driving experience,” she said.

Bragging about what their new wheels can do, Ford Gaborone Sales Manager, Shannon Corentin said the new baby simply embodies the joy of driving.

“NMI Ford makes cars that remind people that driving can be pure joy. The first class SUV has an interior to die for,” she said.

The new sleek Ford Territory is a 5-seater family SUV boasting of spacious interior, a 1.8 liter Eco Boost engine, 138kilowatt, electric dual air conditioning, led head lamps with fog lamps.

Appreciating the car lovers for honoring the invitation, Ford Botswana Dealer Principal, Zac Kepaletswe told them they are welcome to come to the offices to test drive the new wheels.

He hailed them for being Ford ambassadors and always choosing the right brand.

“Go out there and spread the gospel, tell them about this great product. This vehicle is very affordable, with a very competitive price. I believe we will be able to compete quite well in the market.

“We do not talk about competition, we talk about ourselves. It is for you our guests to judge and make a difference,” he said.