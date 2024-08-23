Celeb Edition with El Kay

In the country’s crowded content creation scene, Kgosi Rantlheng, aka El Kay, stands out for his professionalism and creativity behind the camera, expertly shooting high-quality videos and photographs.

The 26-year-old rising star has worked with some of the biggest names in Botswana showbiz, with top comedians and artists desperate for the El Kay touch.

This week, we shine a light on EL Kay’s career, putting the talented videographer in front of the camera for once…

How did you get started in photography?

After completing high school in 2016 at Lotsane Senior, I started taking images for a fee.

I quickly recognized the potential in this field and began covering weddings and parties, where I also learned to shoot videos.

My first significant video project was with comedians Penene Ponono and MinestroneSoup.

After that, I was introduced to other big names like Jujuvine, Van Gauteng, Xolo Black, William Last KRM, and Mjamaica.

What type of photography do you specialize in?

I don’t specialize in one particular type of photography.

I do both photography and videography, covering events such as weddings, corporate functions, social gatherings, funerals, personal projects, documentaries, and TV shows.

However, these days I’m more focused on videography, especially for corporate gigs.

Most of my photography work now comes from personal bookings.

What influences your content style?

That’s a tough question because as content creators, we often have to tailor our work to what the client wants, that’s how we get paid.

But when I have creative freedom, my style is influenced by lifestyle and current trends.

I always try to stay ahead of the curve, which sets me apart from others in the industry.

What equipment do you typically use for your shoots?

I use a Nikon D750 camera, a Sony A7iii, and a DJI Phantom 4 drone, all this equipment costs around P900, 000, which explains why our services can be expensive!

Customers often don’t realize the high costs of our equipment and their maintenance.

High-quality gear is essential for producing quality content and attracting clients.

What challenges do you face as a content creator?

One of the main challenges we face is clients not honoring appointments by arriving late to shoots.

With photography, timing is crucial.

For example, if we schedule a shoot for 5:30 PM during the golden hour, and the client arrives late, we miss the opportunity to capture that specific lighting, and time can’t be reversed.

So how do you handle difficult or uncooperative clients?

I’m a very patient person.

When dealing with difficult clients, the key is to listen to their complaints and reason with them calmly, avoiding arguments.

Eventually, they usually come around, and it helps build a long-lasting relationship.

What’s been your favorite location to shoot at and why?

My favorite location to shoot was at Makgadikgadi.

The place presented challenges I had never faced before, but with the skills I’ve developed, I overcame them and produced some of my best work.

How do you stay creative and inspired?

My creativity and inspiration come from watching behind-the-scenes footage of other photographers and videographers, especially those outside the country.

Seeing their work motivates me to push myself and strive to match their standards.

What post-processing software do you use, and what is your editing process like?

I use Adobe Photoshop CC and Adobe Premiere Pro CC for editing.

My process starts with chopping the clips to create a sequence, followed by sound design, graphics work, color grading, color correction, rendering, and finally exporting.

It’s as simple as that.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1.I used to be a dancer

2.I never went to school to learn my craft

3.I’m a scriptwriter

4.I’m a director

5.I can also act