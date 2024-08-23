Celebrating God’s Power through Worship

Are you a firm believer in the bible and the power of the Almighty, having faced hardships only to be elevated to a better place?

If so, you won’t want to miss ‘Beauty for Ashes Worship Night with Nomah’, hosted by 22-year-old Nomatthemba Mathaba, a passionate young Christian and dedicated worship leader.

The feel-good event is set for Saturday 26 October at Enko Botho College, Block 7 in Gaborone, from 1900 to 2200hrs.

Nomah describes the initiative as a time for reflection and thanksgiving, where attendees can acknowledge their life journeys through challenges and celebrate how far God has brought them.

“It is a testament to His unwavering faithfulness and the transformation from the ashes of our struggles to the beauty of His grace. As this will be my first show, it is particularly meaningful, and I am honored to share this moment with our communities,” the bubbly youth told Voice Entertainment.

The spiritual event will feature veteran South African actress, Sophie Ndaba. Best known for her role as Queen Moroka in the popular soapie, Generations, the 51-year-old has battled diabetes for decades, with several spells in the hospital.

Now an activist, Ndaba shares her story with the world and will serve as a guest speaker, offering words of motivation to attendees.

There will also be inspirational testimonies from various speakers about how God has saved them.

Nomah says those interested in attending can look forward to an evening filled with praise and worship, featuring performances by her and other influential singers and worship leaders.

“Attendees can expect a powerful time in the presence of God, filled with uplifting music, revival, and inspiration. The event is designed to be a celebration of grace, a time of reflection, and an opportunity to connect with others who have experienced God’s transformative power,” she added.

The theme attire is denim and black, meant to reflect a sense of ‘simplicity, strength and unity’.

“Denim and black are both strong, enduring colors, symbolizing the resilience and steadfastness of those who have overcome life’s challenges through God’s grace. It’s a visual representation of the journey from ashes to beauty, aligning with the overall message of the event,” Nomah concluded.

Tickets are going for P100 and can be purchased at Web Tickets.