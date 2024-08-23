BBS launches financial literacy Tv show

In a groundbreaking move to elevate financial education in Botswana, Botswana Building Society (BBS), in collaboration with Masheleng Media Production, launched the country’s first-ever financial literacy and trivia TV show last Thursday (August 8th).

The launch event, held at Travel Lodge in Gaborone, marked a significant milestone in the quest to enhance financial literacy among Batswana.

The TV show, which is set to air on Botswana Television (BTV) starting August 15th, is the brainchild of Seatla Tshosa, a former banker and well-known local financial content creator.

Tshosa has built a reputation for his expertise in financial matters, sharing valuable insights and tips on social media to help Batswana navigate the often complex world of finance.

BBS Managing Director, Pedzani Tafa, highlighted the immediate connection between BBS’s goals and the objectives of the TV show when Tshosa presented the idea.

“When we talk about financial literacy, we’re referring to the ability to share insights with the public on important topics such as learning how to budget. Failing to budget is perhaps the most common financial mistake people make. As the saying goes, ‘Failing to plan is planning to fail.’ Second, it’s about using money to improve your situation and that of your family. Third, it’s about protecting yourself from losing your hard-earned money to unscrupulous individuals,” Tafa emphasized.

Tshosa explained that the 13-episode show will offer expert insights on a range of crucial financial topics, including budgeting, avoiding financial fraud, understanding financial risks and compliance, and preventing money laundering.

He expressed his concern about the rising number of scams targeting Batswana, attributing this trend to a lack of financial knowledge.

“Our country is plagued by scammers who exploit our lack of financial knowledge. It’s a lesson we want to teach, and we are delighted to have partnered with BBS and BTV to spread financial knowledge to Batswana. Television is a medium that reaches everyone, and we will be teaching in Setswana. The content will not only be educational but also entertaining,” Tshosa said.

The Director of Broadcasting Services, Buyani Zongwani, also shared his enthusiasm for the show, particularly for its potential impact on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“The TV show will be particularly helpful for hustlers, enabling them to make sound financial decisions, which in turn will contribute to improving their lives,” he said.

Zongwani also touched on the challenges faced by the broadcasting service in producing content for their newly launched TV channels, with production costs being a significant hurdle.

He expressed deep gratitude to BBS for stepping in to support Masheleng with the necessary production costs to bring the show to life.

With this new venture, BBS and Masheleng Media aim to not only educate but also empower Batswana with the financial tools and knowledge needed to navigate their financial journeys successfully.

The show promises to be both enlightening and engaging, making financial literacy accessible to all viewers.

Be sure to tune in every Thursday at 7 p.m. on BTV, starting August 15th.