Celeb Edition with Dj Modric

Taking his name from Real Madrid’s Croatian superstar, Luka Modric, BW’s very own DJ Modric is scoring big on the decks.

Backed by seven successful years in the DJ booth, the disc-spinner is patiently perfecting his craft as he builds towards the ultimate goal: world domination!

Known for his creative spins and crowd-pleasing tracks, DJ Modric has firmly established himself as a standout player in Botswana’s music scene.

I’m assuming your stage name ‘DJ Modric’ was taken from the diminutive midfielder, Luka Modric? Is there a story behind it?

My family is full of football fanatics, and I used to play football during my junior school days.

I even joined Gaborone United’s development team.

Over time, I accumulated many nicknames, both at the club and on the streets.

I chose the name ‘Modric’ because of Luka Modric’s talent and personality.

While many admire Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I’ve always been drawn to Modric for his humility and skill.

We share certain blindness in our humility, which is the driving force behind our brands.

So what inspired you to become a DJ?

I was inspired by Shimza and some of my high school friends to pursue DJing.

My journey in the music industry began in 2017 when I decided to take it seriously.

As a DJ, talk us through a typical night when performing at the club?

A typical night for me starts with a prayer.

I ensure that I have a well-balanced genre schedule to accommodate everyone’s taste in music, ensuring they all enjoy their night.

The night ends the same way it begins – with a prayer.

How do you keep the crowd energized and entertained throughout?

I keep the crowd energized by mixing creativity with their favorite songs.

Sometimes, the crowd feeds off your energy, so it’s crucial to stay in high spirits to maintain their enthusiasm.

And do you have a go-to track when you want to get the dance floor packed?

I don’t have a specific go-to track.

I believe that playing the right music is key; you’ll eventually see the dance floor fill up out of nowhere.

Do you prefer creating your own mixes or playing crowd favorites?

While crowd favorites are nice, they limit my creativity and desire to try new things.

I prefer being judged on my creativity rather than just basic DJing skills, so I try to limit the use of crowd favorites in my sets.

How do you stay updated with new music trends while maintaining your own unique style?

I’m always on the Internet, exploring what’s next.

At the same time, I continuously learn how to introduce something new to the audience without straying too far from the trends.

What typical challenges do you face as a DJ?

The challenges include delayed payments, excuses, unwarranted complaints, valid suggestions being ignored, and a lack of support from club owners during times of need.

To overcome these challenges, I rely on the support of my family and friends.

Discipline is also crucial in climbing the ladder, especially during the difficult early stages.

If you could collaborate with any artist or DJ, who would it be and why?

I would love to collaborate with artists like ATI, Han C, Priscilla K, Sean Pink, DJ KSB, Chokoma, Baxon, Nkosazana Daughter, Master KG, Names, DJ TH, Way Kay, and Kabza De Small.

The list is endless.

I prioritize local collaborations because I want to make a name for myself in my homeland before going international.

Don’t get me wrong, every DJ dreams of going international, and I do too.

But I believe there’s much to learn as you climb the ladder, and I don’t want to skip any steps on my way to the top.

What’s your favorite genre of music to play, and does it differ from what the crowd typically enjoys?

I currently play a lot of Amapiano and some R&B.

It doesn’t necessarily differ from what the crowd enjoys because some songs carry memories from the past, and Amapiano is constantly evolving—it’s a movement we can’t shy away from!

What advice would you give to aspiring DJs dreaming of landing a residency at a nightclub?

If you want to start, start now.

It takes time to reach the top, but with hard work, focus, discipline, and determination, you will get there.

As you begin, gain experience as a resident DJ to build your crowd and skills.

Never turn down that opportunity because it will teach you a lot about people and the characters you’ll encounter in nightlife.

Remember to pray all the time, and know that everything big starts small.

Final Word?

I would advise others to humble themselves before the Lord first and to their supporters, because at the end of the day, there is no DJ Modric without the people.

Always make time for your fans.

In closing, I’m just a cool guy, it’s in my DNA!