XIII BOMU Awards slated for 23 November

The 13th Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards are gearing up to dazzle audiences once again on November 23rd at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

Picking up on last year’s theme, ‘Music Beyond,’ this year’s event promises to surpass last year’s spectacular show, which not only trended on social media but also marked a new era for music awards in Botswana.

BOMU, in collaboration with Events Lab, partners, and sponsors, is working diligently to create an unforgettable experience.

The awards will celebrate the outstanding achievements of producers, artists, and recording industry professionals who have captivated music lovers throughout the year.

With 38 categories, the awards also introduce two exciting new categories: Best Traditional Contemporary Music/EP and Best Clap & Tap EP/Record.

Seabelo Modibe, BOMU Project Lead, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

“The BOMU Awards are a celebration of Botswana’s musical excellence and serve as a crucial platform to promote our local talent. We are committed to rebranding and resetting the Botswana music industry by attracting international brands, independent music distributors, television broadcasters, and podcasters,” Modibe explained.

“Our goal is to create networking opportunities for artists and industry professionals locally and globally. Through workshops and master classes, we aim to up-skill behind-the-scenes workers in areas like lighting, audio engineering, stage management, and overall event production. This initiative not only boosts the BOMU brand but also expands the industry commercially and enhances the viewership of our partner, Botswana Television,” said Modibe highlighting the awards’ broader impact.

The submission process for the awards is open to all musicians and creatives, free of charge.

However, entrants are encouraged to join BOMU.

Submissions must feature works commercially available between June 2023 and August 2024.

Notably, music submitted for the 2023 awards is not eligible for re-entry.

All entries will undergo a thorough vetting process to ensure compliance with the awards’ rules and regulations.

Entries that do not meet the criteria will be reassigned to the correct categories in consultation with record companies, artists’ representatives, or the artists themselves.

A panel of judges will adjudicate most categories, with public voting categories, including Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Newcomer, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Group, and the Lifetime Achievement category being exceptions.

Each judging panel will be led by a Chief Judge, with judges reviewed annually to ensure fairness and integrity.