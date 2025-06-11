Old Naledi gets community Wi-Fi

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) has launched its Community Wi-Fi initiative in Old Naledi as part of its 45th-anniversary celebrations. Under the anniversary theme “Celebrating the Past, Connecting the Future,” the initiative aims to provide affordable internet access to marginalized areas, starting with Old Naledi and slated for nationwide expansion.

Community members can now connect to the network daily, enjoying 45 minutes of free internet and purchasing additional time at subsidized rates. The launch event was attended by government officials, community leaders, and residents.

When giving the keynote address at the launch, Minister of Communications and Innovation, Honorable David Tshere, highlighted the importance of equal digital access for every individual residing in the country.

“Expanding internet access is not only important for bridging the digital divide but also for providing communities with equal opportunities for economic growth and connectivity,” said Tshere. He praised BTC’s initiative as a significant step toward an inclusive digital future for every Motswana.

For her part, BTC Acting CEO, Boitumelo Paya, emphasized the Botswana Telecommunications Corporation’s commitment to national development.

“Old Naledi reflects the spirit of resilience and progress that BTC shares with the people of Botswana,” she said. “Through such initiatives, we are building a truly inclusive digital ecosystem.”

As part of the launch, BTC also donated an eLearning suite and 12 months of internet access to Therisanyo and Tshwaragano Primary Schools in Old Naledi. The total cost of this donation is valued at P151,817.84.

The event featured live demonstrations and community activities, guiding residents on how to connect using vouchers sold by local resellers. Access rates range from P2.00 for 1 hour 30 minutes to P10.00 for 24 hours of unlimited-speed Browse.