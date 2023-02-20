BTC Marathon countdown

A good number of health fanatics braved a cold drizzle to take part in the BTC Marathon activation in Francistown on Saturday.

The activations conducted in both Francistown and Gaborone on the same day are a build up to the return of the marathon on 23rd April.

The inaugural BTC marathon was held in February 2016, before going on a six year hiatus.

On Saturday however at least 200 enthusiastic runners turned up for the 10km activation race starting at Galo Mall.

The Marathon has four categories of 10km, 21km, 42 km and the 5km fun run for kids.

The annual marathon is slated to s...