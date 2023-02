WATCH: Last week’s heavy rains left a trail of destruction in the village of Kanye and surrounding areas as floods left close to 20 families without food and shelter.

Deputy District Commissioner Norman Patlakwe said they have assessed 31 families and that 22 of them were assisted with tents at Ruele, Goo Sebego, Kgwakgwe, Nyorosi Central and Ntlhaya Tlase wards.

SOME OF THE VIDEO FOOTAGE FROM DC's office and Kanye residents....