Angels sparkle in the rain

It rained both Pula and goals at the Old Francistown Stadium on Saturday as Eleven Angels put in a devastating second-half performance to sink Mogoditshane Fighters and claim a vital three points in the fight for Premier League survival.

After a largely uneventful first 45, with both teams struggling to adapt to the wet conditions, an inspired double substitution at half-time from Coach, Seemo Mpatane proved the catalyst for Angels’ much-needed win against a side that had beaten them just two weeks earlier.

The young tactician brought his brother, Bakang Mpatane on to bolster the midfiel...