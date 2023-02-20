Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Angels sparkle in the rain

By

Published

PARTY TIME: Angels celebrate going 2-0 up

It rained both Pula and goals at the Old Francistown Stadium on Saturday as Eleven Angels put in a devastating second-half performance to sink Mogoditshane Fighters and claim a vital three points in the fight for Premier League survival.

After a largely uneventful first 45, with both teams struggling to adapt to the wet conditions, an inspired double substitution at half-time from Coach, Seemo Mpatane proved the catalyst for Angels’ much-needed win against a side that had beaten them just two weeks earlier.

The young tactician brought his brother, Bakang Mpatane on to bolster the midfiel...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.