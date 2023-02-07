Boy, 14, cuts down cops in bloody axe attack

Two Tutume cops got the fright of their lives recently when a Zimbabwean boy, believed to be 14, attacked them with an axe after they had taken him home to change for court, where he was due to face a rape charge.

One officer was reportedly hacked in the neck while the other suffered a deep cut to his right hand when he rushed to his colleague’s aid.

Tutume Station Commander, Semakaleng Mazebane, revealed the bloody battle took place at Selolwane fields, some 5km out of town.

“He was going to be arraigned for a rape charge he allegedly committed on the 12th [January] at the fields and...