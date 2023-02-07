Making the stars shine

Make-up artist with the magic touch

Popularly known as ‘Dr P’ on social media, Pearl Thomas-Kgaudi earns her nickname not from the surgeon’s scalpel but rather for her ability with the make-up brush.

The 34-year-old make-up artist runs Pearl’s Beauty Saloon in Letlhakane and has been doing so successfully since 2015.

Although based some 700km north of Gaborone’s bright lights, Kgaudi’s skills have not gone unnoticed amongst the stars.

She counts South Africa’s woman of the moment, Makhadzi, as well as local heavyweights, Charma Gal, Sadi Dikgaka and Slizer as previous clients.

...