Toddler drowns in toilet pit

An 18-months-old toddler drowned after falling in a pit filled with water at Moshupa’s Sedudu ward last Thursday evening.

It is alleged that the little girl’s 18-year-old mother had left her to prepare some meals outside the house at the fire place leaving her inside the house in the company of other children aged 15, 13 and 10-year-old, while the other family members were seated on the house veranda.

Moshupa police Station Commander, Superintendent David Ramoseki, confirmed the tragic incident noting that the child was certified dead upon arrival at Mmaseetsele Clinic.

“It is not kno...