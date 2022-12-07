Connect with us

Ashes to ashes

Ashes to ashes
DECEASED: Tsaone Thateng Tumelo

Burnt to death woman gets LGBTQ community worried
Was she murdered or did she die in a freak fire accident?

That is the question on the minds and mouths of her friends, especially in the LGBT community where she lived and thrived.

A well-known human rights activist in the Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual and Transgender , (LGBTQ) community of Botswana has died a horrible death, which many suspect could have been a cruel act of homophobia.

Tsaone Thateng Tumelo was roasted alive in her house while sleeping at night. She died in hospital where she was admitted with first-degree burns.

The...

