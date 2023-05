InChrist Bible Institute University, an institution founded by two Batswana educators and pastors held a successful graduation ceremony at Cresta Thapama Hotel on Saturday.

About 280 graduates from different programmes were awarded certificates, under the theme: Christocentric Learning, Bringing Light and Unity amongst the Body of Christ.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chancellor, Dr Malebogo Rathedi-Mazwigila said the university prides itself as a platform that trains, equips and disciples men and women who have the passion for Biblical studies.

She pointed out the importance of havin...