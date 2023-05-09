Unholy horror

Apostle accused of raping teen in church toilet

A charismatic Apostle, famous for his snappy dress-sense and moving sermons, stands accused of raping a 17-year-old girl from his congregation, allegedly sexually abusing her in the church toilets.

The allegations against, Tirafalo Boy Mmelesi, better known as Apostle Joseph of Freedom Grace Ministry Church, date back to 11 May 2022 at the church’s headquarters in Sojwe village.

Hauled before Molepolole Magistrates Court for mention this week, it was heard that the 32-year-old Man of God had contacted the teen’s aunt the day before, re...