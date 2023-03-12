Battle for Orange Cup glory continues

A series of entertaining clashes are expected as the fight for the Orange FA cup supremacy goes to the last 16 stage.

Following the last 32 clashes which saw Premier league clubs joining the fray of things last weekend, multitudes of football fanatics are in for a treat in the last 16 as Extension Gunners versus Orapa United has emerged as one of the fixtures to look out for in the next round.

The two sides meet following hard fought victories in their respective last 32 encounters.

Orapa United beat Nico United 1-0 to advance to the next stage while Gunners narrowly defeated Rolling ...