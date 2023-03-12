Man kills cheating lover

Sojwe police have arrested a 27-year-old herdsman who reportedly assaulted his 47-year-old girlfriend to death after catching her having sex with a new lover last Thursday morning.

Sojwe police Station Commander, Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang, has confirmed the incident noting that they arrested the suspect the same day.

“The incident occurred at Tsomathuo farm. We received the report after 1pm on Thursday after the suspect informed his friends at a nearby farm at Xamabaoo that he had killed a person and the friends phoned their boss who then called the police. We are still investigati...