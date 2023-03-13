Violent robbers steal Landcruiser

Sojwe police are on the hunt for a gang of armed robbers who mugged and tied up a 50-year-old man at Kokonje before vanishing with his Land Cruiser last Friday night.

The violent armed men are said to have struck at around 10pm when the Molepolole native was with his elder brother and a herdboy.

The suspects had allegedly packed their Silver Runnex vehicle in a passage next to a neighbouring farm before confronting and attacking the three men.

Sojwe police Station Commander, Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang said the exact number of the suspects is not known, but that about three of the...