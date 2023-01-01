Rising stars

BOTESSA exports four girls to Sol Plaatje University

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Tertiary Student Sport Association (BOTESSA) ladies football are this years’s University Sports South Africa (USSA) Champions.

The Botswana team won all the seven games played in the 5-day tournament held in Mpumalanga -South Africa, conceding only one goal in the process.

Bame Mokime was named Goalkeeper of the tournament while Rethabile Letty Segobye scooped the Player of the Tournament award.

The dominant display by the local girls caught the eye of Sol Plaatje University coach, who has prom...