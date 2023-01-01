Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Latest News

Rising stars

By

Published

SA BOUND: The quartet headig to Sol Plaatje

BOTESSA exports four girls to Sol Plaatje University

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Tertiary Student Sport Association (BOTESSA) ladies football are this years’s University Sports South Africa (USSA) Champions.

The Botswana team won all the seven games played in the 5-day tournament held in Mpumalanga -South Africa, conceding only one goal in the process.

Bame Mokime was named Goalkeeper of the tournament while Rethabile Letty Segobye scooped the Player of the Tournament award.

The dominant display by the local girls caught the eye of Sol Plaatje University coach, who has prom...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.