BAC gets quality certification

As the Botswana high education environment evolves, tertiary education providers are required to devise strategies to remain relevant and competitive while providing quality services to the public. Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) has stepped up to the challenge with the acquisition of an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system accreditation by the Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS) […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:BAC Executive Director, Botswana Accountancy College (BAC), Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS), Francistown Deputy Mayor- Lesego Kwambala, ISO 9001:2015 quality management system accreditation, quality management system (QMS), Serty Leburu, The Tertiary Education Policy of 2008
Click to comment