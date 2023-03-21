Ba-Gamalete chief exposes Masisi’s hypocrisy

Khama advised against Forest Hill Farm court case-Masisi allowed it- Kgosi Tsimane Mokgosi

Ba-ga Malete Deputy Paramount Chief, Tsimane Mokgosi has quashed President Masisi’s recent claims that he had not wished for government to appeal the High Court judgement which had affirmed the tribe were the rightful owners of Forest Hill farm.

When the government lost the case at the Court of Appeal last week Friday President Masisi said, "Politically speaking, we had wished for Balete to get their land, simply because ba ne ba koleka and got a tittle deed. (they contributed money to acquire a ...