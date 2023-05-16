Connect with us

News

Authorities implored to support media growth

Authorities implored to support media growth
RAISING AWARENESS: Marching for press freedom

Advertising used as weapon against perceived 'enemies of the State' When Media practitioners convened at Limkokwing University of Technology last Saturday, it was evident from the speeches that a lot still needs to be done to maintain professionalism in the industry. With the advent of social media platforms, gate-keeping has suffered a blow and the […]

