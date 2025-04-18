Arsonist admits torching lover’s house

A Francistown man has admitted torching his girlfriend’s home in a fiery fit of rage in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Although it seems Keonnetseng Dibuile’s intention was to burn his lover alive, the 45-year-old has been charged with arson and not attempted murder.

It is alleged that five days before the fire, the couple had a heated row, with Dibuile reportedly warning his woman, “I will burn your house, or I will kill myself!”

Apparently making good on his threat, the Somerset resident is said to have set fire to his lover’s home in Tatisiding’s Newstance ward at around 0035hrs on 9 April.

Fortunately, the complainant was fast asleep in her mother’s room in a different house located in the same yard and so escaped unharmed.

The blaze is estimated to have caused P9, 000 worth of damage.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrates Court last Friday, the barefoot Dibuile cut a sorry figure, looking lost and confused in his Barcelona t-shirt, shorts and shackles.

After his guilty plea was recorded, Prosecutor Goitseone Makgoa told court they were still investigating the matter.

“The matter is fresh, and we fear that the accused person might commit other offences on the complainant if granted bail at this stage,” mentioned Makgoa, successfully securing Dibuile’s remand.

The arsonist will remain behind bars until 24 April, when he returns to court for facts reading.