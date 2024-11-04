Armed robberies on the rise in Maun

Gun-wielding thief makes away with P101.85

Maun Police have arrested a 21-year-old Francistowner in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a General Dealer in Komana village on Saturday morning (October 19, 2024).

Clutching a pistol, the young man allegedly walked into the shop and demanded money from the shop assistant at gun point.

Unfortunately for him, there was only P101.85 in the till!

According to Maun Station Commander, Dennis Zilawe, as soon as the thief left with his meager loot, the shop assistant reported the matter to the cops.

The suspect was swiftly apprehended a few hours later, caught walking on the outskirts of Sehithwa village, some 70km from the crime scene.

By the time of going to print on Wednesday, the accused was yet to appear before Maun Magistrates’ Court, meaning he cannot be named for legal reasons. He was originally due to appear on Tuesday, but the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) had failed to register the case.

Meanwhile, Zilawe expressed concern over the rising number of armed robberies in his jurisdiction.

Last year, Maun Police registered 17 incidents of armed robbery while this year the figure already stands at 26, with two-and-a-half months still to go.

“The trend shows that the cases are increasing. It’s difficult to determine the reason for the increase as robbers attack whenever they find an opportunity to commit the offence,” reasoned Zilawe.

The police boss advised the public to avoid staying with huge sums of money in their homes or workplaces as it can be a magnet for thieves and a recipe for danger and disaster.

“Make a habit of banking the money every day like the general dealer did. If they hadn’t banked their money, the robber would have made away with more,” noted Zilawe.