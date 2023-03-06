Angels in dreamland

The fairytale reached a stunning new high for Eleven Angels this Saturday, the Premier League newbies sending shockwaves through the division by beating defending champions, Gaborone United, 2-1.

The result, the first time GU have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league since 12 January 2020, leaves the Money Machine eight points behind leader’s Jwaneng Galaxy with 12 games left to play. It means they have now won just once in their last six league outings, a disastrous run as unexpected as it is spectacular!

For Seemo Mpatane’s ever-improving Angels, the win - their fourth-in-a-row ...