Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Woman implicated in Bluetown murder

By

Published

ON THE CASE: Superintendent Baatweng (inset)

Currently in police custody, a 52-year-old Francistown woman is set to appear before the Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Tuesday 7 February) charged with her lover’s murder.

The Bluetown resident is accused of stabbing her 47-year-old boyfriend to death at her home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Confirming the incident, Tatitown Station Commander, Boipuso Baatweng told The Voice his office received the report at around 2:30am by a passerby who noticed a man’s bloodied body lying in the yard.

“Our officers quickly rushed to the crime scene where they indeed found a man lying...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.