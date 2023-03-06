Woman implicated in Bluetown murder

Currently in police custody, a 52-year-old Francistown woman is set to appear before the Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Tuesday 7 February) charged with her lover’s murder.

The Bluetown resident is accused of stabbing her 47-year-old boyfriend to death at her home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Confirming the incident, Tatitown Station Commander, Boipuso Baatweng told The Voice his office received the report at around 2:30am by a passerby who noticed a man’s bloodied body lying in the yard.

“Our officers quickly rushed to the crime scene where they indeed found a man lying...