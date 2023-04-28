Angels, bdf fire blank

Connect with us

Angels, bdf fire blanks
UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Matlou rising high to preserve his cleansheet

Midweek clash finishes goalless in Ghetto

There was nothing to separate Eleven Angels and BDF XI at the Old Francistown Stadium on Wednesday, the two mid-table sides cancelling each other out for the second time in the Premier League this season, fighting out another goalless draw.

Going into the midweek clash on the back of a 2-0 loss to Holy Ghost, a result that snapped their eight-game unbeaten run, Angels’ growing injury list saw them without five key players.

BDF had problems of their own, with little time to prepare for the match having been in Orange FA Cup action against Not...

