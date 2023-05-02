Marked for death

A spiritual ability to see into the future through dreams has set a woman against her family and friends.

For 50-year-old Peggy Wame Kebaneetse, life has never been the same since the day she started sharing her night dreams with her family.

Surviving 16 car accidents in the last 20 years, and living on the run as a teenager, Kebaneetse's eyes tears up when she narrates her horrific life experiences.

"I had a troubled upbringing, and I was chased from home at a very young age," said the mother of three in an exclusive interview with The Voice.

Often mistook for having a screw loose...