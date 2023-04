All roads lead to the Kgalagadi District as the Khawa Dune Challenge and Cultural Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year at Khawa village.

The festival is a cornerstone of the domestic tourism calendar of events and attracts patrons from all over Botswana as well as neighboring countries.

Khawa Dune Challenge brings out the motorsport fanatics who participate and watch the motorbike, 4x4 and quad bike races.

Additionally, the cultural festival allows people to immerse themselves in the local culture through food and music all while camping under the stars.

Everything fr...