A memorable night with Benjamin Dube and Yanga Sobetwa

The stage is set for what promises to be a night of unforgettable worship and praise at the Molapo Piazza, where the highly anticipated Hosanna Gospel Singers Live Recording event will take place this Saturday evening. The air is thick with excitement as gospel music lovers from all over Gaborone prepare for an experience that will stir their spirits and uplift their souls.

The legendary Pastor Benjamin Dube, a beacon of gospel music and ministry, has already made his arrival in Gaborone earlier today, Friday. Known for his dynamic and soul-stirring performances, Pastor Dube is set to bring divine energy to this celebration of gospel music. Wasting no time, he headed straight to rehearsals upon arrival, ensuring that his performance will be filled with the fire and anointing that he is renowned for.

Adding to the excitement is the inclusion of the immensely talented Yanga Sobetwa, whose hit song “Jeso o Ntekane” has resonated deeply with audiences. Both Yanga and Pastor Dube will be unveiling brand-new songs at this live recording, promising moments of worship that will both uplift and inspire.

This event marks the second major project for the Hosanna Gospel Singers, following the success of their debut album, The Beginning. This album captured the hearts of many, with tracks like, Ka Madi becoming instant favorites. Now, with the stakes even higher, the Hosanna Gospel Singers are poised to surpass their previous success, delivering an evening that will be etched in the memories of those who attend.

As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly securing their tickets for this spiritual and musical journey. Tickets, starting at P250, are available through Webtickets, Choppies, and Spar stores nationwide. With such a powerful lineup and the promise of soul-stirring performances, this live recording event is set to be a night to remember.