A cut above the rest

It takes a village to raise a child! In living up to this old adage, this past week comedian Jujuvine took to social media to plead financial support on behalf of Junior Idol World Botswana contestants whose financial constraints threatened their participation in the pageant in Thailand.

A few good Samaritans came to their aid and after an exasperating couple of days, the girls have all come out victorious!

National Director of Junior Idol World Botswana, Doreen Matheakgomo, has extended her utmost gratitude to all stakeholders who responded to their cries.

She stressed that most of t...