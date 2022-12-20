70, 000 Reasons to smile

FNBB customer’s happiest day

Overcome with joy, Michell Morwe described Saturday, 10 December 2022, as the happiest day of her 27 years on the planet so far.

It was the day she won P70, 000 from First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) as part of the bank’s Swipe and Win competition.

“I have never been this happy in my life,” she told Voice Money, shortly after beating two other contestants to scoop the cash prize in Francistown.

“At first, when I got a call from an unknown number telling me I have been selected for the competition I was a bit skeptical about it. I had to go through t...