Molepolole police are investigating a case in which 15-year-old identical twins at Mogabetlwane lands have been defiled by two different men.

According to the Station Commander, Benedict Matlho, the cases were reported on December 2nd.

“The little information we have has indicated that two men have been sexually molesting the girls since May and they are now each six months pregnant. We haven’t arrested anyone yet and need to call the men in for questioning. If they deny the allegations, we shall wait for the babies to be born and conduct DNA to further our investigations,” exp...