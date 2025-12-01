Zimbabwean boss arrested over P240K job scam fraud

A 29-year-old Zimbabwean businessman, Evans Sivechere, is cooling his heels in prison after being hauled before the Village Magistrate Court on Tuesday over a suspected international job scam.

Sivechere, who is the Director of Gaborone-based, Diamond Migration Pty Ltd, was dramatically arrested at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on Sunday.

The company offer visa and migration services, with offices in South Africa and Zimbabwe as well.

Facing 11 charges of fraud, Sivechere is believed to have pocketed close to a-quarter-of-a-million Pula through the alleged fraud.

Speaking briefly to The Voice, Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Near Bagali revealed the incidents occurred with the space of a year, between October 2024 and October just gone.

“The accused and his company allegedly defrauded 11 individuals of a cumulative amount exceeding P240, 000,” Bagali confirmed.

The victims were chasing dream jobs in swanky European hotspots like Ireland, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Finland, Poland and Greece.

It seems the trusting job seekers handed over huge sums and all their documents, with the understanding Sivechere would secure them work permits and employment.

“However, the promised opportunities never materialised, and the individuals later discovered they had been deceived,” Bagali added.

The issue came to light when frustrated Zimbabwean citizens took to Facebook to document their experiences with Sivechere, describing him as a dishonest man who has destroyed many lives.

Remanded in custody, the suspected con-man is due back in court on 1 December.

Assistant Commissioner Bagali issued a stern warning to the public against fraudsters who continue to target desperate job seekers.

He urged everyone to triple-check the legitimacy of any recruitment company before shelling out their hard-earned cash.