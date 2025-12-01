News

Youth convicted of 13-year-old’s rape

Chawada Malabe
21-year-old, Trust Mpofu has been convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl after Extension II Magistrates’ Court found overwhelming evidence linking him to the offence.

The incident occurred on 16 October 2023, when the complainant was home alone after her parents left for work and school.

She told court Mpofu, who was 19 at the time, approached her outside and asked her to go to the shops with him.

She said the Zimbabwean national, who lived in Bontleng, then took her to his house, where they watched movies.

He then proposed love to her but when she refused, he locked the door and forced himself on her, warning her not to tell anyone.

The complainant’s sister later found the child crying.

Medical evidence presented by Forensic Analyst, Dr Naomi Reeme revealed small cuts and tearing on the vaginal walls and an absent hymen, injuries consistent with sexual penetration.

Forensic analysis found a mixture of DNA on the victim, including Mpofu’s DNA in her genitalia.

A partial male DNA profile not belonging to the accused was also detected on her panties, but the court ruled this did not absolve him.

Social welfare officer, Gofaone Lentswe, who counseled the victim, said the girl displayed emotional distress consistent with sexual abuse.

Similarly, Investigating Officer, Constable Shiela Tlhaga testified that the complainant cried uncontrollably during police interviews.

Having initially denied any sexual activity, under cross-examination, Mpofu admitted to intercourse, claiming it was consensual and initiated by the girl.

However, Magistrate Kgomotso Majuta rejected this defence, describing Mpofu’s shifting statements as ‘unreliable and false’.

After the guilty verdict was delivered, Mpofu was ordered to report to Urban Police Station for fingerprinting ahead of sentencing, set for 14 December.

If court finds there are no extenuating circumstances, he faces a minimum of 20 years in prison

