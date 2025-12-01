Cattle rustle drama

BDP politicians quizzed over suspected stolen funeral cow

There was high drama at the usually tranquil village of Mawana, near Maun, last Tuesday when a sitting Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor and a former BDP colleague became embroiled in a suspected cattle theft dispute, narrowly escaping arrest but facing lengthy police questioning.

Councillor Nico Folae of Chanoga-Samedupi ward and former Councillor Tswelelo RraK Sebati of Kgosing-Kubung ward, found their errand to secure beef for a relative’s funeral feast suddenly turn into a police matter after the cow they were attempting to purchase was alleged to be stolen.

The incident unfolded as the two politicians travelled to Mawana to collect a beast for the burial of Councillor Folae’s uncle, set for the following day.

Explaining the chronology of events, Councillor Folae said he travelled with Sebati to the village. “When we arrived in Mawana, we found the cow already in the kraal, and the seller slaughtered it, and our role was simply to bring back its carcass to Maun,” Folae stated.

The two men reportedly set up camp chairs and waited for the seller to prepare the meat, a process that quickly drew an audience, as is common in the village.

“As you know in the village when there is a slaughter neighbours- especially men, will start gathering so as to give a helping hand. Soon they arrived, and one of them looked at the animal and asked if it did not belong to another neighbour,” Folae recounted.

As others agreed with the suggestion, a tense exchange of words erupted with the seller insisting the cow was his while others accused him of stock theft.

In the heat of the moment one of the onlookers is said to have angrily threatened “to chop off another man’s head with an axe,”

Recognising the potential for serious conflict, Councillor Folae is said to have made a swift exit. “When I realised that this may escalate to a serious issue, I left the scene and came back to Maun,” he maintained.

Allegations have surfaced that Folae actually fled the scene the moment the police were mentioned.

Folae vehemently denied this, and further dismissed rumours that he missed his uncle’s burial because he had been locked up in a police cell overnight. “I was never arrested, that is not the truth,” he insisted. Police reportedly arrived after he had already taken off.

In stark contrast, Sebati remained at the scene.

He confirmed that he was asked by Folae’s other uncle to assist with transporting the meat because he owns a resourceful van.

“I obliged because I have a van and these are the people I know and I could not turn down their request. I travelled there with Folae, who was the one driving the van,” Sebati explained.

He corroborated the story of the neighbours’ shock claim over the animal and the resulting commotion.

Sebati was less charitable about his colleague’s reaction to the drama.

“The police were called, and Folae took off and left me there. He even left the vehicle that he came driving in and disappeared from the scene,” Sebati alleged.

The former councillor stated that he stayed and cooperated fully.

He was taken to Maun Police Station, along with the seller, the disputed carcass which was in his van, and some witnesses.

“No case was opened,” Sebati revealed, explaining that police only questioned them all. “The seller and the neighbours were advised to go and resolve the matter at home, as it appeared to have been a misunderstanding between them.”

Despite allegations that both men were detained overnight, Maun Police Station Commander, Joseph Lepodise, denied any knowledge of the incident. “We have not recorded any such case,” he stated when reached for comment.