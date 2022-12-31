Lucky to be alive

Three siblings miraculously escape from a burning house

Two minors and an 18-year-old escaped unscathed when a two bedroomed house they were sleeping in caught fire at Mmakanke lands in Kweneng District.

The incident happened on Christmas eve when whilst the parents were partying the night away at a local bar.

According to Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, when the 39-year-old mother returned home around midnight, she was shocked to find people gathered at her yard, helping to extinguish the fire.

“We received the report on Christmas Day. Though i...