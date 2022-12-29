Top of the pops

In a tight, tense contest between two evenly matched teams, Tafic popped up with some late magic to derail BR Highlanders and ensure they finish the year top of the First Division North.

Seven games in and, although it would be unwise to make any definite predications at this stage of the season, the Reds look the real deal.

For Matjimenyenga’s long-suffering fans, it is a world away from the turmoil and hurt that has defined much of 2022 – and indeed much of the last three years!

Relegated to the lower leagues after a miserable campaign in which they managed just four wins all season...