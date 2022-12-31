DO YOUR JOB: GCC Mayor calls out Town Clerk

Gaborone City Council (GCC) Mayor, Austin Abraham has blamed the city's waste management crisis on poor service delivery by some of the council's departments.

Speaking at a recent media briefing, Abraham said since assuming office waste management crisis has escalated because some relevant departments are dragging their feet.

He said Gaborone has changed from bad to worse in terms of litter collection, while it was not the case before his ascendancy to the top office.

"According to the Local Government Act, as the council leadership, we give a directive to the council; and the impleme...