Piro slams lackluster Chiefs after shock FA Cup exit

Matebele FC’s love affair with the Orange FA Cup continued on Sunday, overcoming Mochudi Centre Chiefs by a single goal to set up a semi-final date with defending champions, Jwaneng Galaxy.

In a surprisingly low-key ‘Kgatleng derby’ at the National Stadium, a deflected 37-minute Ronel Myanga shot proved the difference, a fittingly scrappy goal to settle a lackluster encounter.

Considering what was at stake, the attendance was way less than expected, Chiefs’ supporters failing to turn up in their usual big numbers. The subdued atmosphere in the stands filtered through to the action on the pitch, resulting in a sluggish, tame affair sorely lacking in excitement.

Known for their explosive, free-flowing football, high-flying Chiefs were uncharacteristically flat and looked devoid of ideas, unable to impose themselves on a team they thrashed 4-0 in the FNB Premiership back in December. Matebele, on the other hand, were deserving winners. Their attacking trio of Myanga, Emmanuel Thabe and Boyo Lechaena carried a constant threat, running the Chiefs backline ragged with their clever movement and link-up play. A combination of wayward finishing and an assured display from Magosi goalkeeper, Ofentse Tauyatswala, stopped Kuka Ntsu from adding to their goal tally.

At the other end, Chiefs’ key players, Ronaldo Fortune, Tefo Mofokeng and Lebopo Moremi, tried to get their side going but found no joy against a resolute Matebele defence expertly marshalled by Thobo Seleko, Bernad Kebotseng and Obonye Moswate.

After the match, Chiefs’ visibly frustrated Head Coach, Pontsho ‘Piro’ Moloi admitted his side didn’t show up on the day. “We are very disappointed with the result and also with the performance. I thought today we were very bad. We never got out of first gear. We played at the same intensity from the start to the final third, it just wasn’t good enough. But things like this happen; we move on,” declared Moloi.

The defeat dampens what has otherwise been an extremely successful campaign for the Kgatleng giant’s. In their first season back in the elite division after five years away, Chiefs sit 5th in the Premier League log with three games to go.

In the other dugout, in stark contrast to Piro’s despair, Matebele’s delighted gaffer, Sean Connor was full of praise for his side’s discipline and the way they executed their game plan. “We had a plan. We knew Mochudi like to use diagonal and long balls into the box, so we tried to cut that supply by forcing their full-backs inside, where we had numbers. We also controlled where they played and the tempo. I thought we were the better side in the first half, and we deserved the lead,” reflected Connor. The Irishman and his troops now set their sights on Galaxy.

Eyeing back-to-back titles, the reigning champs edged past Sua Flamingoes in their quarter-final, coming from a goal down to win 2-1. Despite their pedigree, the mining outfit will hold no fear for Matebele, who, as a First Division South side, famously dumped Galaxy out of the cup at the quarter-final stage back in 2022. “If you’re going to win the Cup, you have to beat good teams. We’ve just beaten one, so why not do it again against Jwaneng Galaxy?” concluded Connor, whose team fell 2-0 to Galaxy in the league last week.

The other semi-final is a straight shootout between security companies VTM and Security Systems. VTM booked their place in the last four with victory over Taung Young Strikers via a penalty shootout after normal time finished 0-0. Systems also needed spot-kicks to progress against Holy Ghost, shrugging off a last minute equalizer from the Holy Boys to prevail 4-3 on penalties.