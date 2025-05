Kenneth Dean Fogelson, a 58-year-old American man accused of murdering his girlfriend, Maitengwe businesswoman Chimbidzani Bathoki, has been denied bail for the second time. Having been incarcerated for the past 147 days since his arrest on December 12th, Fogelson appeared before the Francistown Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 8th) seeking release. Despite appearing frailer than […]