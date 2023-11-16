Ad imageAd image
WATER SUPPLY: Landboard members are associated with corruption

TheVoiceBW
WATCH: Chief Executive Officer of WUC has confirmed that the company lost two employees recently as a result of poor safety measures at Sewerage ponds across the country. He said they are addressing the employees’ concerns.

Posted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Thursday, 16 November 2023

