Wanted man linked to Thato Meswele’s murder

A man whose name has consistently been mentioned in the infamous murder of Thato Meswele eight years ago, is on the run after escaping from police custody in Kimberly, South Africa.

Zwichanaka Godfrey Dabie is accused No. 3 in the murder inci which occurred in Oodi on the morning of September 15th, 2015 alongside Ernest Legwale and Hamadi Mkhuba.

On the fateful morning Thato was mistaken for Legwale’s wife, Dimpho Meswele, who was her elder sister and allegedly her husband’s murder target.

A statement from the Botswana Police confirmed that on the 11th February 2023, Dabie escaped fro...