WATCH: The trial of two men, Modise David and Tumelo Tshukudu, charged for the 2015 murder of Fairground Holdings CEO- Michael Montshiwa, has once again been postponed to Friday after defense lawyers said they had not prepared themselves due to an ongoing annual audit of law firms.

The State has since closed its case in the eight-year long case and the accused persons are expected to present their defence when the matter returns to court by the end of this week....