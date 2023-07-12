Connect with us

US-AFRICA Summit underway

ATTENTIVE: Some of the leaders attending the US-Africa Summit

President Mokgweetsi Masisi says enhancing Africa’s Value in global value chains is a profound recognition that there are fundamental gaps between the global South and the North in terms of Africa’s stake in value chains and integration. Officiating at the US-Africa Summit in Tlokweng today, Masisi said the summit is a step forward as the […]

