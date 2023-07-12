Connect with us

Desert Bush walkers assured of safety

By

Published

FILE PIC: Participants from a previous walk (image: Facebook)

Following last month’s disastrous incident in which 49 cars were ravaged by fire at the Desert Race in Jwaneng, organizers of the Desert Bush Walk which is scheduled for 29th July in Jwaneng as well, revealed that they have in place a risk management plan to ensure hikers and their belongings are protected during the event.

This year, tickets were limited to only 3500 hikers, a number which according to the organizing team is manageable.

It seems that the Desert Race incident has motivated them to take event risk management more seriously, as they recently hosted a Desert Bush Walk Volun...

In this article:
