Unhappy employees march in protest at management

University of Botswana Academic and Support Staff Union (UBASU) has called on university management to speed up the painfully slow retrenchment exercise, which has dragged on for close to five years.

Tensions reached boiling point on Wednesday, when unionised workers marched to the UB’s administration block to vent their frustrations, armed with placards and chanting slogans of displeasure.

UBASA, in collaboration with University of Botswana Staff Union (UBSA), want the retrenchment process wrapped up as soon as possible, noting workers are stuck in a stressful period of uncertainty.

Some have resigned while others have taken early retirement due to the bleak future they face.

Speaking on the sidelines of the powerful but peaceful march, UBASU President, Dr Emmanuel Mogende called on the University’s management to stop their stalling.

“It has affected the lives of the workers as they face an uncertain future. This issue of retrenchment started in 2020 when the Commissioner of Labour was informed and we waited as workers were furnished with letters. Years passed and last year December, the voluntary process of workers leaving started. A handful of workers did volunteer to leave with close to 600 applications received but only 283 approved. This figures shows that workers are tired of this institution and want to leave,” declared Dr Mogende, adding a second batch, made up of mostly academic staff, is expected to leave by the end of the month.

He revealed a good number of academic staff members were due to leave in 31 January, but, to their shock, many were retained despite receiving exit packages.

“After voluntary process we expected the University to step into the retrenchment process. The University has set timeliness for various aspects of the process but when it comes to adhering to those targets they keep on postponing the timelines, something they have done three times. Workers are struggling, they are not able to get loans because they are now considered a risk by financial institutions because the institution has announced its retrenchment decision,” explained Dr Mogende, who slammed the University’s management for their ‘indiscipline’, accusing them of delay tactics by not adhering to their timelines and shifting goalposts.