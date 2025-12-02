Two perish in house fire

Boyfriend named as main suspect

Letlhakeng Police are on the hunt for a suspected killer believed to have set fire to his lover’s house on Sunday morning, leaving two dead and two children in hospital with severe burns.

According to Assistant Superintendent Lekopanye Molwantwa, it is thought the deadly blaze was lit at around 0100hours, although they only received the report four hours later, at 0500 hours.

The horrifying incident occurred in Sesung village, some 85km from Molepolole.

It seems the intended target, a 25-year-old woman, was asleep in a separate hut and was woken by her mother and younger siblings’ screams for help.

“Five people were sleeping in the house: a 55-year-old woman, 17- year-old girl, boys aged eight and nine together with a five-year-old girl. They were rushed to Letlhakeng Clinic and referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital. The nine-year-old boy was treated and discharged; the eldest woman unfortunately passed on yesterday around 3pm, while the eight-year-old succumbed to his injuries at around 7pm; the others are hospitalised,” the top cop told The Voice on Monday morning, adding they are still to interview the deceased’s daughter who reported the matter.

Molwantwa revealed neighbours rushed to the scene to help extinguish the flames and rescue the victims.

The deceased reportedly sustained terrible burns all over their bodies, while the five-year-old was badly injured on both arms and one leg.

Sources disclosed that bottles of petrol were discovered at the scene, with the finger of suspicion pointing at the boyfriend of the deceased woman’s daughter.

It is alleged they recently had a misunderstanding over their love affair.

The suspect is likely to face two murder charges, three counts of attempted murder and arson.