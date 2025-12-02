News

Dagga in the tuckshop

Christinah Motlhabane
By
Christinah Motlhabane
ByChristinah Motlhabane
INSET: Ngwenya

Acting on a tip-off, police officers in Jackalas Number One village hit a high in the fight against drugs on Sunday, raiding a suspected drug dealer believed to be selling cannabis from his tuckshop.

The suspect, 32-year-old Zimbabwean national Justin Ngwenya, was allegedly caught with 74 sachets containing a substance believed to be dagga.

Confirming the arrest, Tshesebe Station Commander Mothusi Phadi said, considering the large quantity of sachets, they suspect Ngwenya was selling.

“If indeed it is dagga, we do not think he was smoking it, looking at the size. We took it to the forensic laboratory to establish if it is dagga,” disclosed Superintendent Phadi, adding Ngwenya will be taken before Masunga Magistrate Court soon, where he is likely to be charged with dealing in dagga.

To add to his blues, Ngwenya, who hails from Nxele village near the Zim/Botswana border, was discovered to be in the country illegally, meaning he will face an additional charge of border jumping.

